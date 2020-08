Милан е в напреднали преговори за Тонали

AC Milan are in advanced talks to sign Sandro #Tonali . Bid submitted to Brescia: €10m loan + €20m buy option + percentage on future sell. Milan are pushing after Inter considering other options as midfielder (Vidal is still the priority, Ndombele on the list). #transfers

Doherty joins Tottenham for €16,5M.

AC Milan are now focused on signing Brahim Diaz, Tiemoué Bakayoko and trying for Sandro Tonali but they’re still in talks also for Serge Aurier. Tottenham want €20m, AC Milan offered bit less than €15m. No agreement yet. #THFC #ACMilan https://t.co/HQzeL13IC7