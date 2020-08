Янис не спира да пише история в плейофите

.@Giannis_An34 (30.6 PPG, 16.0 RPG, 6.0 APG) becomes the 2nd player to average 30+ PPG, 15+ RPG and 5+ APG in an #NBAPlayoffs series.



Elgin Baylor did so three times (1960, 1961, 1968). pic.twitter.com/s6rSKlLBUI