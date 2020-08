Милан изпреварва Интер за Тонали

Antonio Vitiello: After more verifications, Milan's offer is €10M for a loan with a buy option between €15M and €20M + bonuses. Cellino wants a buy-obligation and more money. pic.twitter.com/zyNiVlOuGq

Sky: AC Milan have made decisive steps to sign both Bakayoko and Brahim Diaz. A few details are still missing to finalise. Both the Spaniard and the Frenchman will join the Rossoneri on loan with option to buy. pic.twitter.com/rm8BcIv8g4