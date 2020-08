Рей Борг се оттегли от ММА

View this post on Instagram

#RayBorg has officially announced his retirement from MMA after being recently released by the UFC. What are your thoughts on what some may consider it an early retirement? __________________________________________________ Follow for Daily MMA News, Opinions and Updates! __________________________________________________ #MartialArts #WorldChampion #Champion #Knockout #KO #Submission #MuayThai #Kickboxing #Wrestling #Boxing #BJJ #BrazilianJiuJitsu #JiuJitsu #Grappling #Karate #MMA #MixedMartialArts #Fight #Fitness #Training #Sports #Entertainment #USA #Motivation #UFC #Bellator #USADA #Mexico #Texas

A post shared by The Octagon News (@theoctagonnews) on Aug 27, 2020 at 4:50pm PDT