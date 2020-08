Лукаку изравни рекорд на Роналдо в Интер

Romelu Lukaku has now scored 34 goals across all competitions in 2019-20, equalling Ronaldo’s record for most scored in a debut season for Inter. RON ROM pic.twitter.com/5vXIMg4I0L

6 - Romelu Lukaku is the first player to score in six consecutive knockout stage matches in major European competition since Cristiano Ronaldo between 2012 and 2013. Inevitable. #UEL pic.twitter.com/nQVEJvagN1