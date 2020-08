Контузията няма да спре Емануил Бухман за "Тур дьо Франс"

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: There is still some pain in my back but on the bike it is better than walking, so I could do some easy training and it is getting better and better every day. In the moment we focus on the physical therapy, but I'm optimistic that it will be fine for @letourdefrance . . . #borahansgrohe #iamspecialized #livgno #TDF #letourdefrance

