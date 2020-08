Поветкин: Уважавам Дилиън Уайт, това ще бъде зрелищен бой (видео)

View this post on Instagram

Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin face off at the final press conference ahead of their showdown this Saturday for the WBC (Diamond) & WBC (Interim) Heavyweight Titles How do you see this fight playing out? Who takes home the W? @dillianwhyte @povetkinalexandr

A post shared by Boxing Worldwide (@boxing_worldwide1) on Aug 20, 2020 at 11:58am PDT