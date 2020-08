Левандовски изравни постижение на Меси и подгони Роналдо

14 goals in 8 UCL games. Fact. Scored in every game. Fact. Best in the world. Fact. @lewy_official pic.twitter.com/VEfqH4OTGB

vs Red Star

vs Spurs

vs Olympiacos

vs Olympiacos

vs Red Star

vs Chelsea

vs Chelsea

vs Barcelona



Robert Lewandowski has scored in every #UCL game he’s played in this season pic.twitter.com/YMsSS9nQ5m