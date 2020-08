Конър Макгрегър стана спонсор на футболен клуб (снимки)

View this post on Instagram

***** PRESS RELEASE **** Lourdes Celtic football club are proud to announce McGregor Sports and Entertainment are the clubs principal sponsor. This sponsorship deal has seen a significant investment in the clubs infrastructure and club kit and will ensure that we have top class facilities for many years to come. This will enable us to provide the best possible environment in which the kids can learn to play the game they love. @thenotoriousmma @keithjoyce @umbroireland #strengththroughloyalty #wearelourdescelticfc #welcometothelionsden

