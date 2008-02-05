Марк Кюбън: Далас няма да привлича Кид

|
|
Марадона и Уанда Нара изкарали бурна нощ, съседката не могла да спи
От години в медийното пространство се промъква слухът за евентуална любовна авантюра между Диего Марадона и настоящата съпруга Мауро Икарди - Уанда Нара. Двамата се срещнали преди 12 години, когато русокосата красавица ...Виж още
|
Собственикът на Далас Маверикс Марк Кюбан е изпратил електронно писмо до вестник Fort Worth Star-Telegram, с което е поискал да прекрати всички слухове около евентуално преминаване на плеймейкъра на Ню Джърси Нетс Джейсън Кид в Далас, съобщи Arizona Central.
"Няма да отправяме каквато и да е оферта към Нетс", пише в писмото до Star-Telegram. Кюбън даде подобни изявления в много спортни медии, както и коментар пред The Sporting News с призив: "Сменете си дилъра на трева."
снимка: AP
|
