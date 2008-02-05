  • Sportal.bg
Марк Кюбън: Далас няма да привлича Кид

05 февруари 2008 | 14:44
Марк Кюбън: Далас няма да привлича Кид

Собственикът на Далас Маверикс Марк Кюбан е изпратил електронно писмо до вестник Fort Worth Star-Telegram, с което е поискал да прекрати всички слухове около евентуално преминаване на плеймейкъра на Ню Джърси Нетс Джейсън Кид в Далас, съобщи Arizona Central.

"Няма да отправяме каквато и да е оферта към Нетс", пише в писмото до Star-Telegram. Кюбън даде подобни изявления в много спортни медии, както и  коментар пред The Sporting News  с призив: "Сменете си дилъра на трева."

снимка: AP

 


Коментари (5)

26 юни 2008 | 01:07

Sulle [URL=http://www.sid
