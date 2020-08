Крис Уайдман победи Омари Ахмедов с решение (видео)

View this post on Instagram

#ChrisWeidman defeats #OmariAkhmedov via unanimous decision to make a comeback in the Middleweight division __________________________________________________ Weidman had a lot of pressure tonight. He looked okay tonight, he looks like he's losing his chin though but used his wrestling to control the fight

