Тайсън Фюри стартира своя фондация в помощ на млади таланти

Massive shoutout to my team every single member you know who you are. There was a time not so long ago where I was so unwell the only thing I could think of was death and how I didn’t want to be alive, just over 2.2 years later I’m loving life and healthy as a trout, & have reached the pinnacle of sport again, this shows you no matter how bad things get you must continue as things will get better I promise you, you can get your life back. Seek help immediately #itsokaynottobeokay #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #staysafe have a blessed weekend, much love to everyone

