Тотнъм с интерес към играч на Брентфорд

Saïd Benrahma in the 2019/2020 Championship [competition rank]:



244 attempted take-ons [1st]

168 total shots taken [1st]

135 successful take-ons [2nd]

93 chances created [5th]

64 shots on target [1st]

17 goals [5th]

8 assists [8th]



