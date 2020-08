Меси: Съперничеството ни с Касийяс беше доста красиво

Speaking to @diarioas , Lionel Messi has hailed Iker Casillas as a "fantastic goalkeeper and really tough opponent" in the wake of the Real Madrid and Spain great's retirement https://t.co/gy9X8uJF9V

They say competition makes us better than others but not perfect faced with ourselves.

Maybe this futile pursuit of perfection is what made us who we are. #Grac1as Iker, without you, everything would have been less meaningful. pic.twitter.com/wQ3MznmeGP