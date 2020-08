Аке подписва със Сити до 24 часа

Why Nathan Ake?



-He's homegrown

-He's 25 and has lots of PL experience

- Fee is around £40m, which is reasonable for a HG player.

-He is left footed so he would be a great back up for Laporte

- He can play LB as well.

- ZERO errors leading directly to a goal in 117 PL games. pic.twitter.com/U91zznsVER