Режат от хонорарите на Пулев и Джошуа

AJ Back In December! Christmas may come early if all goes to plan! According to @eddiehearn, @anthonyjoshua will be back in the ring before end of year against @kubratpulev! This is becoming more and more foreseeable as there were 0 cases of COVID from the recent #FightCamp created and promoted by Eddie Money! Could we see AJ and Pulev in Fight Camp? Who wins? Like , Comment , Tag , Follow #boxing #muhammadali #miketyson #goldenboy #mayweather #espn #legend #sweetscience #ryangarcia #mannypacquiao #anthonyjoshua #tysonfury #heavyweight #champion #ukboxing #pacquiao #goat #knockout #fighter #floydmayweather #caneloalvarez #deontaywilder #boxeo #boxingnews #boxinggym #training #joshuawilder #canelo #boxingbodega

