Русев: Вече не съм кечист! Приключих!

Former WWE Superstar Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev) has been banned from Twitch. Miro has not said why his channel was banned but it could be because of a video that showed Lana in a bikini. The two were filming for Miro's Twitch next to the pool. Lana was wearing a bikini during the shoot. This may have violated the strict Twitch community guidelines for "Nudity and Attire," which includes swimwear. Miro has indicating that this is a temporary ban. TikTok also deleted all of Lana's bikini dance videos, which really upset Lana.

