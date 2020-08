Красива колоездачка свали всички дрехи (галерия)

View this post on Instagram

- A stone of aspiration and inspiration, Emerald opens the heart, clearing and strengthening one’s connection to Divine Love, and sustaining one in their spiritual journey. It encourages one to live and act from the heart, offering unconditional love and compassion in daily life and relationships, and to be open to receive love from others. This ‘Orion’ Emerald ring decorated with diamonds by @dionid_jewellery will enchant both its owner and those who get to witness its brilliance. Gemsetter that has deliberately selected a star emerald with the properties of asterism — the light reflects in the shape of a star on the jewel’s top. The new owner of this masterpiece will so wear a piece of the night sky on the hand. It is because Orion is also a famous constellation of stars. You can now find this unique ring online. See the website in BIO for price and details. #highjewellery

