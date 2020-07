Колумбиец е най-грубият футболист в света

View this post on Instagram

Known as 'The General' and 'The Beast', he accumulated 45 red cards during a 20-year playing career - which ended in 2015 - with a further two dismissals arriving from the dugout since. He received his first as an assistant coach after just 21 minutes in 2016. Perhaps the most remembered, his 41st red card was awarded after he was penalised for elbowing an opponent and a subsequent kick-out at the floored player's head earned him a 15-match ban Gerardo Bedoya is the world's 'dirtiest' footballer. However, he was a key member of Colombia's only major footballing triumph at the 2001 Copa America, where his strike from outside the penalty area helped Colombia overcome Honduras in the semi-finals. He has also won several club trophies in Colombia and Argentina.

