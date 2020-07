Тиам с емоционално обръщение към "сините" фенове

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, Levski family! To say goodbye is not everytime easy, especially when you got a very unique support even in the hardest times. In the last two and half years I got a many unforgettable memory, Bulgaria and Levski Sofia will always remain in my heart. I really appreciate that you accepted me inside the blue family, and I am sure after all difficulties the club will be stronger than ever. I say goodbye for a while, but not forever. Also I wish health and good luck to my (ex) colleagues who became friends and brothers. Thank you for this amazing family, thank you Levski Sofia. #doctorthiam #SamoLevski #khalythiam #KT23 #khalyiyanethiam #levskisofia #allthewayup #thankyou #bluefamily #bulgaria

