Манчестър Юнайтед взима най-големия талант от академията на Сити

Massive thank you to @mancity for everything over the past 6 years. It’s been such a pleasure to play with some amazing players and made some amazing friends to. Thanks to all the staff and players for helping me develop as a player and also as a person. I wish everyone the very best, thank you

A post shared by Charlie McNeill (@charliemcneill9) on Jun 5, 2020 at 1:57pm PDT