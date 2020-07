Краузър избухна с 22.91 м, излезе на трето място във вечната ранглиста

Incredible performance from Olympic shot put champ @RCrouserThrows at the @americantrack meet in Marietta, GA.



He threw 22.15m, 22.24m, 22.73m.



And then he unleashed this monster on his final throw: 22.91m, to move into a tie for #3 on the world all-time list.



Paul Doyle pic.twitter.com/QlOQHQ2e48