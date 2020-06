Водеща се оплака от Брок Леснар

View this post on Instagram

Terri Runnels has accused Brock Lesnar of exposing himself to her. Terri had this to say about the former UFC heavyweight champion. "He showed his penis to me and called my name as I was walking past where he was in the dressing room and opened his towel so I could see his manly bits" "I would have much rather him not been so disrespectful of a female that's been in this business for as long as I have been" These are strong allegations and if they are true I hope Brock Lesnar is brought to account for his actions and receives the right consequences!

