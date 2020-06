Франсис Нгану се надъхва с боксови тренировки (видео + снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Boxing & Core Home Workout #FitnessWithFrancis • FIVE (5) sets | TIME BELOW | :60 rest in between rounds • 1. 1-2s (:45) to Plyo Push ups (:15) 2. 5-6s (:45) to Standard Push ups (:15) 3. 1-2-5-2-1-4 (:45) to Standars Push ups (:15) 4. Bicycle Crunches (:60) 5. Russian Twists (:60) 6. Rope Pulls (:60)

