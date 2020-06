Първата голяма ММА звезда захвърли дрехите (снимка)

View this post on Instagram

"And I felt like Jon and 'Star Wars' came along at the right time and plucked me out of there and gave me some fresh water and passionate people. And on top of that one of the biggest, if not the biggest world, you can put an actor in is 'Star Wars,' and now I'm going to have a spot in this world forever." -Gina Carano in being cast in The Mandalorian

