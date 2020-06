Гребците от Neverest по пътя на Христофор Колумб! Първа спирка на Канарските острови

View this post on Instagram

120nm to Marina de Lanzarote in Arrecife to pick-up some devices for repairs. Coincidentally, on his first voyage to the New World, Christopher Columbus also stopped in the Canaries for repairs on the rudder of one of the ships in his fleet :-) Our autopilot (the device that manages the rudder and keeps the boat on a course we have determined) keeps switching off inadvertently. It helps us maintain a straight course in the open seas and prevents the boat turning perpendicular to the waves and capsizing. Our spare autopilot also keeps switching off so the problem probably lies somewhere else. The fantastic technical experts of Shiptechnics in Varna helped us perform various tests on the system in the past few days and find a solution. They have shipped a replacement pilot control head as well as a wireless remote control device for us to a marina on Lanzarote island in the Canaries. We'll take advantage of the stop to better insulate some of our hatches on board. They have been letting sea water in the storage compartments slowing the boat down. We have been pumping out 100liters of water every day - kind of tiring in between our rowing shifts..:-) https://my.yb.tl/neverst and https://neverst.travelmap.net #oceanrowing #rowing #atlanticcrossing #extremechallenge #endurance #worldrecord #boatbuilding #fatherandson #organdonors #expedition #neverest

