Сензацията Дени Авдия напомни за себе си с 23 точки за Макаби

Projected 2020 #NBA lottery pick, Deni Avdija came back with a vengeance in Israeli League's first game back:



- 23 points

- 7/9 FG (2/3 3FG)

- 7 rebounds

- 5 assists



He filled up the box score in 24 minutes, while Maccabi Tel Aviv blew out Maccabi Ashdod, 114-82.