Изумителен гол и пропусната дузпа при първия успех на Атлетик Б след паузата (видео)

Betis need a win to keep Rubi in a job. At least a point and he may survive for another week. They trail 0-1 at Athletic.



Minute 82: Unai Simón with a RIDICULOUS save off the line from a Fekir shot.



Minute 84: Fekir wins a penalty for Betis. Canales blazes over.



Adiós, Rubi? pic.twitter.com/lq0Cm8HeL7