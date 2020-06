Трудности и западни ветрове за Neverest още в първия ден (снимки)

View this post on Instagram

Day 1 Set-off from Portimo in calm waters and high spirits. After 4 hours of rowing, head winds from the west started building up and pushing us back to shore. In order to avoid getting smashed against the rocks, we deployed our parachute anchor from the bow of the boat. After several hours of rest and sleep, we had to pull the para-anchor back on board. That took an hour but felt like ages as we had to pul with all our force the main line of the anchor. After this experience we immediately installed a retrieval line tied to the top of the parachute. #oceanrowing #rowing #atlanticcrossing #extremechallenge #endurance #worldrecord #boatbuilding #fatherandson #organdonors #expedition #neverest

A post shared by Neverest Ocean Row (@neverestoceanrow) on Jun 15, 2020 at 4:23am PDT