Кевин Льо Ру спасява Рен

View this post on Instagram

LE ROUX HELPS RENNES TEAM TO SURVIVE As published by the World of Volley and Ouest-France websites today (08.06), the middle blocker Kévin Le Roux has supported the Rennes Volleyball Team not to disappear. The French team has been passing by economic issues for the last weeks due to coronavirus pandemic. Le Roux’s help has gathered about 300 thousand Euros to pay the bills. Kévin Le Roux said: “I was contacted by the managers of Rennes Volley 35 following the possible shut down of the club. I’m well familiar with the club and I couldn’t allow the shutdown of the only professional volleyball club in the Brittany region. I grew up in Saint-Malo and I have a strong desire to give something back to Breton volleyball. I have gathered a group of investors to convince the DNACG (the financial institution of National Volleyball League) from of the solidity of the new project and its stay in Ligue A. We’re ready to bring the missing funds in order to save this club with history and give it a new impetus”. . He also told: “I had a great time there. The supporters of Rennes are exceptional. I was touched by their petition to save the club. The tradition is important, and in addition, they have just had the greatest season in their history. This club must continue to live and must become again a large French club in the years to come.” . . Le Roux played for the team in 2018. He was in China in last season. Currently, he’s home with his wife and son. He still didn’t announced where he will play on next season. . #kevin #leroux #middleblocker #central #volleyball #rennesvolley #france #ffvb #frenchvolleyball #francevolleyballnews Photo: @rudus_dudus

A post shared by France Volleyball News (@teamyavboufans) on Jun 8, 2020 at 2:47pm PDT