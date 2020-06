Рома и Интер готвят нова размяна между Дзаниоло и Наинголан

In a remarkable twist, it’s reported Nicolò Zaniolo could return to Inter in exchange for cash plus Radja Nainggolan – the exact reverse of the move that took him to Roma https://t.co/hO9TLsnvun #ASRoma #FCIM #Juventus #Cagliari #THFC #MUFC #SerieA pic.twitter.com/FqdsomIpoq