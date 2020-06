Антъни Джошуа: И аз не бих отстъпил, ако бях на мястото на Кубрат Пулев

View this post on Instagram

@eddiehearn is thinking the Royal Albert Hall or Olympia - __ Follow for up-to-date, relevant boxing news and highlights @dqoboxingtalk @dqoboxingtalk @dqoboxingtalk __ #boxing #mma #fitness #kickboxing #muaythai #ufc #bjj #training #boxingtraining #gym #fight #boxeo #martialarts #fighter #workout #motivation #sport #wrestling #jiujitsu #boxinglife #boxer #karate #fitnessmotivation #sports #boxe #fit #champion #judo #fighting #bhfyp

A post shared by DQO Boxing Talk (@dqoboxingtalk) on May 28, 2020 at 6:32am PDT