Матю Андерсън ще играе в Шанхай

View this post on Instagram

The U.S. male volleyball star Matthew Anderson has definitely chosen Shanghai to be his new career destination. #mattanderson #usavolleyball #volley#pallavolo #volei#voli#volly#voliindo#siatkowka #odbojka#happyeverafter#tattoed #tattoomodel #tattoostyle #tattooarm#mundovolei #melhordovolei

A post shared by Bonalore Images (@bonalorephotos) on Jun 2, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT