Кристиан Падар ще играе в японския Торе Ероуз

Very unpleasant way to finish the championship. We worked a lot to make some great results in the Champions League and the Russian Championship. But now without fight we have to accept our 6th place. But I completely agree with the @volleyballvfv that they made a brave choice which seems the only one at this moment even if it’s hard to handle. Anyway the most important thing that everyone stays healthy. We arrived back home. I would like to thank all my teammates and staff members for the work they done this season! And of course the fans who supported us! It was a pleasure to play in @fakelvolley ! Photo credit goes to @supersam_71 . . . . #падар #ФАКЕЛ #вфв # # # #volley #performance #volleyball #volei #voleiball #vball #pallavolo #siatkowka #siatkówka #volleybal #voleybol #волейбол #instagood #happy #me # #V #röplabda #photooftheday #picoftheday #CLVolleyM

