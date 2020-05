Игор Юричич е новият наставник на Белогорие

View this post on Instagram

Главный тренер Белогорья в сезоне 2020-2021 Игорь Юричич @igor.juricic.50 credit: @lzsportpro... We continue to open the doors for ours clients: @igor.juricic.50 , young coach from croatia moves from @tlmvolley to @belogorievolley ! Igor started demonstrating his talents when he won the French Cup in 2018 with a team that was a outsider. He now signs in Belgorod, legendary club from Russia that has 3 champions league and 8 Russian titles! Off the new challenge ! #LZSportTeam #Transfer #Volley #Coach #NewCoach #Russia #Belgorod

