Майк Тайсън показа страхотна форма и скорост (видео)

View this post on Instagram

JOIN ME THURSDAY, MAY 21ST 11AM PDT / 2PM ET #MAYDAY UNITE TOGETHER FOR THE WORLD'S LARGEST MEDITATION & PRAYER IN HISTORY. Science has shown that when people come together to meditate and pray electromagnetic fields shift, violence reduces and peace and healing can occur. We are calling forward over a billion people to unite with the world’s leading spiritual teachers and artists of our time. Join us for #WorldMeditationDay to shift the global energy from fear to love @SionEarth WATCH ON FACEBOOK: https://bit.ly/MAYDAY20 WATCH ON YOUTUBE: https://bit.ly/MAYDAY_YT MORE INFO: sionearth.com We are united with: Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith Tony Robbins & Sage Robbins Dr. Joe Dispenza Russell Brand Sadhguru Mike Tyson AKON Will.i.am Deepak Chopra Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji - Muniji Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati Brother Chidananda - President of Self-Realization Fellowship Marianne Williamson Lisa Nichols Maejor Martin Luther King III Andrea Waters King Yolanda Renee King Märtha Louise of Norway Shaman Durek Danielle Laporte Joseph Michael Levry Patch from Spirit Science Dr. Sue Morter Lynne McTaggart Preston Smiles Alexi Panos Shawn Heinrick Samuel J Taita Juanito Chindy - Traditional Medicine Man from Inga Nation Dr. Todd - Gematria Robert Haig Coxon Dr. James V. Hardt - Biocybernaut Institute OVER 200 IMPACTFUL ORGANIZATIONS

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on May 20, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT