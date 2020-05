Еди Хърн: Джошуа – Пулев ще осигури $10 милиона от билети

View this post on Instagram

It's looking highly unlikely that Joshua-Pulev will take place in the U.K. now, according to Eddie Hearn. The fight was originally scheduled for Saturday 20th June at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, however the fight was postponed due to the pandemic we are all currently going through . Hearn, who was speaking to Chris Mannix on the Sports Illustrated podcast, advised that the fight will now likely take place in October or November and will probably be abroad. The reason why is because Hearn does not like the idea of AJ fighting behind closed doors in the UK, whereas countries overseas are starting to relax their lockdown restrictions more then we are . One of the countries interested in Joshua-Pulev is Croatia, who like the idea of staging the fight in a coliseum type setting. There has also been interest from the Middle East, where a limited amount of fans can attend but more importantly for Hearn, a significant amount of capital can be generated.

