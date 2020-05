Маски за боксьорите и без плюене между рундовете

View this post on Instagram

Pulev says Eddie Hearn’s ‘little games’ won’t stop him fighting AJ This comes after Hearn and Joshua have turned their attention to Tyson Fury, to arrange the eagerly awaited unification bout Pulev wants AJ next and believes he will beat him Thoughts? #AnthonyJoshua #JoshuaPulev #KubratPulev #Pulev #Joshua #AJ #TysonFury #Fury #DeontayWilder #Wilder #Canelo #Boxing #Boxer #Fight #Fighter #Sports #News #Media #KO #Knockout #TKO #MuhammadAli #Ali #MikeTyson #Tyson #FloydMayweather #Mayweather #BoxingHype #BoxingLife

A post shared by Gloves Up Global® (@glovesupglobal) on May 6, 2020 at 6:34am PDT