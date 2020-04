COVID-19 разколебава Мартин Атанасов за Италия

View this post on Instagram

Two finals - Two medals, and one amazing campaign in the Champions League, until the quarter-finals! Unfortunately we could win the gold this season, but we will comeback stronger for our next challenges ! Thank you for this beautiful season ! #thankyouforthesupport #highlights #life #cvb52 #bulkpowders

A post shared by Martin Atanasov (@ma.atanasov) on May 13, 2019 at 12:16pm PDT