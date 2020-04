23-годишна блондинка тормозила играчите на Падерборн

View this post on Instagram

.. ready for next week I uploaded new workout plans in my story (WEEK 6 how did time fly by so fast??) we have 4 different plans again: Beginner friendly, 30min per session, 45min & 45min Fat Burn. I will do the 45min Standard one! I have to adjust my timing tho, since I’ll attend another Quiz Show for German TV tomorrow and therefore can’t do Day 1.. guess I’ll have to do both days on Day 2 in that case who’s joining? And which schedule are you following? #motivated #yay #workout

A post shared by Pamela Reif (@pamela_rf) on Apr 19, 2020 at 11:57am PDT