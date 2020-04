Кристъл Палас твърди, че е най-старият професионален футболен клуб

View this post on Instagram

We are staking a claim to be recognised as the oldest league club in existence still playing professional football after new research found a direct connection to the team established in 1861, who were founder members of the Football Association. #CPFC1861 #CPFC #PremierLeague #PL

