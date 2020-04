Кендрик Нън: Дайте ми ROTY наградата

Kendrick Nunn says he’s the ROTY over Ja Morant



"I think people will say that he is Rookie of the Year, but I don't believe it. The most value should be in the wins...We're a playoff team, so go ahead and give that Rookie of the Year to Kendrick Nunn.”



