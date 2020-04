На този ден: Джамал Кроуфърд чупи рекорд на Майкъл Джордан

J. Crossover.



Jamal Crawford (39 years, 20 days) has become the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 points in a game, surpassing Michael Jordan (38 years, 315 days) on Dec. 29, 2001.



He's also the first player ever with 50-point games for 4 different franchises. pic.twitter.com/YqoZ4SFnD9