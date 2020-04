Крило на "червените" направи голямо дарение в Нигерия

View this post on Instagram

Where do I start I don’t usually post things like this but OK SO when I was a young kid growing up and I use to go visit my grandmother I remember her always taking care off everyone in her community and she would do it with love and joy So TODAY especially in this difficult time in our lives I made sure every HOUSEHOLD IN THAT COMMUNITY got served with 22 BAGS RICE OIL WATER SUGAR all the basics we buy EFFORTLESS I’m GRATEFUL AND THANKFUL for HOW FARI HAVE COME SO FAR please always remember where your from

