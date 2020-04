Титла и 7000 долара за българите от SKADE

CHAMPIONS BABY!! With a 3 - 1 map score in the grand final against #ESPADA we are the champions of Sector:MOSTBET Season 2



It's also worth mentioning that this is the first of many W's to come with @pNshrCSGO@Rainwakercs @rafftuCS @SPELLANCSGO @Rock1nG_ @dennyslawcs pic.twitter.com/J38pAZWuPU