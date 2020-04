Може ли Конър Макгрегър да замени Хабиб Нурмагомедов на UFC 249?

View this post on Instagram

Tony Ferguson: “Khabib, I believe he already knew that he wasn’t going to fight, - Khabib and Conor run around with their tails between their legs like a (expletive) dog, I run with the dogs, man. These guys aren’t dogs, man. They’re a bunch of (expletives). Khabib is a (expletive). - Whether or not it’s Khabib, whether or not it’s (expletive) Conor, I’m all for just whooping somebody’s ass,” Ferguson said. “I already beat the top five in a round robin, and now they want me to reset. They want to give me another top five? I don’t (expletive) think so. I’m a champion already.”

