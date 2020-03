Носителят на Световната купа по биатлон Йоханес Тингнес Бьо е заработил над 320 хиляди евро

View this post on Instagram

I’m just so proud! What a race, and what a season Look at the picture, big Crystal Globe and 6 medals from the world championships.. and that is not the biggest wins of the season!! I love this sport! I love the fans, the rivalery and friendships inside. I love travel the world with our team @skiskytterlandslaget But my biggest love is for you @heddaehlibo Thanks for letting me do what I love! Now I’m coming home to you and Gustav, can’t wait to see you again‍‍ : Nordicfocus

A post shared by Johannes Thingnes Bø (@johannesbo) on Mar 14, 2020 at 8:38am PDT