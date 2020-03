Ерлинг Холанд: Медитирайте!

View this post on Instagram

This pandemic has us all facing more stress and uncertainty than usual, if you’re feeling extra anxious these days you’re not alone. In addition to taking care of our bodies we also have to take care of our mind. Meditation is a serious thing and definitely can help us regulate our own emotions so we can better pay attention to other people and act more altruistically. “WE NEED TO FEEL OUR COLLECTIVITY - THAT WE’RE HERE TO HELP EACH OTHER MOVE THROUGH THIS” Stay strong and healthy! ‍ God bless you all

A post shared by Erling Braut Haaland (@erling.haaland) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:27am PDT