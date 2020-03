Кубрат Пулев: Егоистично е да мисля за мач в момента

View this post on Instagram

UH OH!!! ANOTHER ONE?! @kubratpulev has told Bulgarian media that the @anthonyjoshua fight will be postponed for a couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, @eddiehearn stated earlier today that the bout was still set for the original date of June 20th as things stand. Like , Comment , Tag , Follow #boxing #errolspencejr #coronavirus #espn #legend #wilderfury #ryangarcia #mannypacquiao #anthonyjoshua #tysonfury #heavyweight #champion #legend #ukboxing #pacquiao #tbe #goat #knockout #fighter #goldenboy #floydmayweather #caneloalvarez #deontaywilder #boxeo #sweetscience #boxingnews #boxinggym #training #joshuawilder #canelo #boxingbodega

A post shared by Canelo Joshua Wilder Fury (@boxingbodegaofficial) on Mar 19, 2020 at 1:23pm PDT