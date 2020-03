Джарета: Не подценявайте коронавируса

View this post on Instagram

Dear Bulgaria, the time to fight has come, but no panic and don’t waist the others countries experiences and mistakes done, the important is act, immediately, don’t wait it’s too late!! Change your daily approach and think different; the key, the only one they found out to safeguard the lives and health of people, is to STAY AT HOME! If we act in this way we shall overcome soon, don’t underestimate the coronavirus, don’t go outside, don’t go around, no strolls in the park and let’s stick together! Let’s get the hashtag #istayhome and DO IT! Come on Bulgaria, it’s our turn, the Spring is waiting for us! #cskaonly #bulgaria #nevergiveup #istayathome

